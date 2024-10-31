Trump attacks Harris over Hitler comparison, ‘Kamala and her party have called us racists, bigots…’

Donald Trump has launched fresh attacks on Kamala Harris, accusing the vice president of using inappropriate terms to describe him. Blasting Harris, Trump declared that “this Tuesday is your chance” to make a decision. Trump attacks Harris over Hitler comparison (AP)

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “For the past 9 years, Kamala and her party have called us racists, bigots, fascists, deplorable, irredeemables, and they call me Hitler...They've taken your money, they've thrown open our borders to criminals...They've sent our blood and treasure to fight in stupid foreign wars—This Tuesday is your chance to stand up and declare you are not going to take it anymore—VOTE!”

ALSO READ| HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

Donald Trump’s recent attacks on Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

Trump has recently shared multiple Truth Social votes blasting Harris and Joe Biden, and detailing changes he will bring if he is re-elected. In another recent post, the former president vowed to “stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon” by fixing the “problems” caused by Harris and Biden. In the post, Trump expressed his wish to “see the Middle East return to real peace, a lasting peace,” and promised that “we will get it done properly so it doesn’t repeat itself every 5 or 10 years!”

ALSO READ| Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

In another recent post, Trump slammed Biden for calling Trump supporters "garbage.” “While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People,” the Republican nominee wrote.

He called both Harris and Biden “unfit to be President of the United States” and said he is “proud to lead the biggest, broadest, and most important political coalition in American history.” “It is my desire to be the President of all the people,” Trump declared.