Trump vows to ‘stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon’ by fixing ‘problems’ caused by Biden and Harris

In a Truth Social post, Donald Trump vowed to “stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon” by fixing the “problems” caused by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The former president promised to “preserve the equal partnership among all Lebanese communities.” Donald Trump vows to ‘stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon’ (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)(REUTERS)

‘I will fix the problems caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’

“During my Administration, we had peace in the Middle East, and we will have peace again very soon! I will fix the problems caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon. I want to see the Middle East return to real peace, a lasting peace, and we will get it done properly so it doesn’t repeat itself every 5 or 10 years!” Trump wrote.

He added, “I will preserve the equal partnership among all Lebanese communities. Your friends and family in Lebanon deserve to live in peace, prosperity, and harmony with their neighbors, and that can only happen with peace and stability in the Middle East. I look forward to working with the Lebanese community living in the United States of America to ensure the safety and security of the great people of Lebanon. Vote Trump for Peace!”

ALSO READ| Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

Biden previously declared that "we need a cease-fire now" in Lebanon. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday, October 30, said that he and Biden have discussed US efforts to halt hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. He also expressed optimism about a ceasefire reaching in the next weeks.

ALSO READ| HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

In August, White House National Security Council spokesman said that Biden is “closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon.” “He has been engaged with his national security team throughout the evening,” Savett said of Biden at the time. “At his direction, senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts. We will keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability.”