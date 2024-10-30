Kamala Harris speaks out after Joe Biden's ‘garbage’ remark: ‘I strongly disagree with any…’

Kamala Harris broke her silence on Joe Biden’s comment calling Trump supporters "garbage.” Responding to comic Tony Hinchcliffe, who was previously called out for calling Puerto Rico an "island of garbage" during a Trump rally, the president said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.” Kamala Harris speaks out about Joe Biden's ‘garbage’ remark (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Harris now told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, October 30, “First of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for.”

“You heard in my speech last night and continuously throughout my career, I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not,” she added, according to New York Post. “As president of the United States, I will be a president for all Americans whether you vote for me or not.”

White House defends Joe Biden’s comments

The White House later defended Biden’s comments, and the president too claimed that what he meant was different. The White House released a transcript which included an apostrophe, and added that Biden was actually talking about Hinchcliffe’s words. "The only garbage I see floating out there is (Trump's) supporter’s… his demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American," the transcript reads, according to BBC.

Biden later addressed his video call with non-profit organisation Voto Latino, writing on X, “Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation.”

Biden has come under fire for his comments, with some comparing his remark to something Hillary Clinton said in 2016 during Trump's first run for office. At the time, she said Trump's supporters were from a "basket of deplorables.”