Joe Biden’s shocking nickname for Donald Trump that the president uses in private has been revealed. CNN reported in a preview of Bob Woodward’s book named War, which is out next week, that in private, the president refers to Trump as “that f—king a—hole.” Joe Biden's shocking nickname for Donald Trump that president uses in private revealed (REUTERS/Tom Brenner, photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)

In public, however, Biden refers to the former president respectfully. “My predecessor” or “the former guy” are phrases he often uses to describe Trump in public.

Back in October 2021, Politico reported that the president often f-bombed West Wing aides in meetings, and sometimes exclaimed saying “bulls—t” or “dammit.” His hot temper, thus, has been the subject of discussion in the past.

Publisher Simon & Schuster has advertised Woodward’s book as “an intimate and sweeping account of one of the most tumultuous periods in presidential politics and American history,” according to New York Post. The book has put special focus on the president’s handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The book has detailed an incident where Biden and former President George W. Bush were on a phone call, with the 43rd president comforting the commander-in-chief during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. “Oh boy, I can understand what you’re going through,” Bush told Biden, according to Woodward, adding that “I got f—ked by my intel people, too.”

Amazon.com describes the book as "an intimate and sweeping account of one of the most tumultuous periods in presidential politics and American history." "We see President Joe Biden and his top advisers in tense conversations with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. We also see Donald Trump, conducting a shadow presidency and seeking to regain political power," it says.

The description adds, “With unrivaled, inside-the-room reporting, Woodward shows President Biden’s approach to managing the war in Ukraine, the most significant land war in Europe since World War II, and his tortured path to contain the bloody Middle East conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.”