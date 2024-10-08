Menu Explore
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
JD Vance blasts Harris-Biden administration's response to Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel: ‘It was an attack on Americans’

BySumanti Sen
Oct 08, 2024 07:15 AM IST

JD Vance called out Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for failing to secure the release of several hostages who have been held in the Gaza Strip for a year now.

JD Vance on Monday, October 7, blasted the Harris-Biden administration over their response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. Donald Trump’s running mate called the brutal Hamas operation an “attack on Americans.”

JD Vance blasts Harris-Biden administration's response to Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
“October 7th was not just an attack on Israel, and it was not just an attack on Jews, it was an attack on Americans — and every single American of common sense and principle must reject it,” Vance told a ‘Standing with Israel’ rally on the National Mall, according to New York Post.

‘It is disgraceful’

The Republican vice presidential candidate also directly called out Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for failing to secure the release of several hostages who have been held in the Gaza Strip for a year now. “It is disgraceful that we have an American president and vice president that haven’t done a thing” to bring the hostages home, Vance said. He urged Harris to use her “authority” to get it done.

Biden and Harris have reportedly been trying to negotiate a cease-fire and hostage deal between Hamas and Israel. However, they have been unsuccessful in their attempts so far.

This week’s event on the Mall was sponsored by the Philos Project, which is a nonprofit that supports Christian and Jewish engagement. According to Philos executive director Luke Moon, he got a permit to rally on the National Mall Monday “so the Hamas guys don’t get it.”

During his speech, Vance also revealed what an administration led by Trump would do to protect American Jews, “stop funding” anti-Jewish “radicals” and bring American hostages back home from across the world. He said the policies would include stripping “accreditation and the federal support of colleges” that do not protect pro-Israel students. “We want to give Israel the right and the ability to finish what Hamas started,” Vance added. “Israel didn’t start this, Hamas did, but Israel is going to finish it.”

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
