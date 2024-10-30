Menu Explore
Trump attacks Biden over ‘garbage’ remark, ‘You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People’

BySumanti Sen
Oct 30, 2024 09:30 PM IST

Donald Trump has launched fresh attacks on Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, accusing the vice president of "running a campaign of hate."

Donald Trump has launched fresh attacks on Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, accusing the vice president of “running a campaign of hate” and blasting the president for calling Trump supporters "garbage.”

Trump attacks Biden over ‘garbage’ remark (REUTERS/Tom Brenner, photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)
Trump attacks Biden over ‘garbage’ remark (REUTERS/Tom Brenner, photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)

“While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

ALSO READ| Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

He added, “Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States. I am proud to lead the biggest, broadest, and most important political coalition in American history. We are welcoming historic numbers of Latinos, African Americans, Asian Americans, and citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. It is my desire to be the President of all the people.”

What did Joe Biden say?

Responding to comic Tony Hinchcliffe, who came under fire for calling Puerto Rico an "island of garbage" during a Trump rally during the weekend, Biden said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

The White House later issued a clarification, releasing a transcript which included an apostrophe. It said Biden was actually talking about Hinchcliffe’s words. "The only garbage I see floating out there is (Trump's) supporter’s… his demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American," the transcript reads, according to BBC.

ALSO READ| HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

Later, addressing his video call with non-profit organisation Voto Latino, Biden wrote on X, “Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
