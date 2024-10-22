McDonald’s distancing itself from Donald Trump after his visit, says it 'does not endorse…'

McDonald’s is distancing itself from Donald Trump following the former president’s stop at a Pennsylvania outlet, reports have claimed. At the McDonald’s, Trump pretended to work during a closed event. It was attended by pre-screened supporters. McDonald’s distancing itself from Donald Trump after his visit (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

McDonald’s has clarified that it did not facilitate former president Trump's visit, and added that it “does not endorse candidates for elected office,” Quartz reported. The principle, it said, for the presidential race is, “We are not red or blue — we are golden.”

Donald Trump’s visit to McDonald’s

During the staged photo opportunity on Sunday, October 21, the Feasterville franchise was closed to regular customers. People who went through the drive-thru had been selected in advance by the franchise and the local Trump campaign team. Vehicles had been searched and screened.

Local franchisee Derek Giacomantonio had received a request from law enforcement related to Trump wanting to visit the eatery. Giacomantonio said that as a small, independent business owner, it is important “that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits.”

At the restaurant, Trump served fries and worked the drive-thru. McDonald’s found itself making headlines after Trump previously made unfounded claims appearing to discredit Kamala Harris’ claim that she used to work at the chain during the 1980s.

McDonald’s has since then found itself at the centre of the 2024 election discourse. Trump has identified Pennsylvania as a key area of focus. He said during his visit to the Feasterville McDonald’s that he “wouldn’t mind this job” and that he “might come back and do it again.”

Meanwhile, McDonald’s said it has invited Harris and Tim Walz to visit one of its restaurants in an attempt to showcase how the fast food giant creates opportunities and supports local communities. Harris asserted in a previous interview that she has more in common with the average American than Trump does because of her background, as she had worked at McDonald's during her college years.