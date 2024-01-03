Elise Stefanik blasted for celebrating Claudine Gay’s resignation while having backed Trump: ‘She pretends to care’

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik is being criticised for celebrating Harvard president Claudine Gay’s resignation while having backed Donald Trump in the past. Trump is known for associating with antisemites like Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, who he had even invited for dinner. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

Elise Stefanik’s statement on Claudine Gay’s resignation

In a statement after Gay’s resignation, Stefanik said, “I will always deliver results. The resignation of Harvard’s antisemitic plagiarist president is long overdue. Claudine Gay’s morally bankrupt answers to my questions made history as the most viewed Congressional testimony in the history of the U.S. Congress. Her answers were absolutely pathetic and devoid of the moral leadership and academic integrity required of the President of Harvard. This is just the beginning of what will be the greatest scandal of any college or university in history.”

“Our robust Congressional investigation will continue to move forward to expose the rot in our most “prestigious” higher education institutions and deliver accountability to the American people,” she added.

Elise Stefanik’s support for Donald Trump

A Harvard graduate, Stefanik in 2022 publicly backed Trump even asother Republicans widely criticised him for his failures in the midterm elections. “It’s very clear President Trump is the leader of the Republican party,” Stefanik said in a statement at the time.

“I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President in 2024,” she said. “It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America, who has a proven track record of conservative governance.”

Jamie Raskin questions Elise Stefanik

After former President of University of Pennsylvania Elizabeth Magill resigned in the past after the Capitol Hill testimony, Stefanik shared a post on X, saying, “One down. Two to go.” “This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most “prestigious” higher education institutions in America,” she wrote, in part.

In response, the Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin asked on MSNBC, “Where does Elise Stefanik get off lecturing anybody about antisemitism when she’s the hugest supporter of Donald Trump, who traffics in antisemitism all the time?”

“She didn’t utter a peep of protest when he had Kanye West and Nick Fuentes over for dinner,” said Raskin, who is Jewish. “Nick Fuentes, who doubts whether 7 October [the Hamas attacks which killed about 1,200 people in Israel] even took place because he thinks it was some kind of suspicious propaganda move by the Israelis. The Republican party is filled with people who are entangled with antisemitism like that and yet somehow [Stefanik] gets on [her] high horse and lectures a Jewish college president from MIT.”

Social media reacts

