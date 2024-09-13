Menu Explore
New York Governor Kathy Hochul diagnosed with skin cancer, set to undergo removal procedure

AP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Sep 13, 2024 06:01 AM IST

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said she has been diagnosed with skin cancer and is scheduled to undergo a removal procedure this week.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, 66, said she is set to have a removal procedure on Friday morning.(AP)
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, 66, said she is set to have a removal procedure on Friday morning.(AP)

The governor told reporters her doctor discovered basal cell carcinoma on her nose during a routine checkup a few weeks ago, describing it as a “tiny, tiny speck on my nose."

Hochul, 66, said she is set to have a removal procedure on Friday morning.

Basal cell carcinoma is among the most common types of skin cancer. It is highly curable, especially when it is caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that is usually confined to the surface of skin. Doctors often remove it with a shallow incision.

Hochul urged people to get regular medical checkups.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
Follow Us On