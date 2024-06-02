House Dem urges Kathy Hochul to ‘pardon’ Donald Trump, netizens say ‘and you wonder why no one would vote for you’

Democratic congressman Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) has publicly urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to pardon Donald Trump after his guilty verdict. In a post on X, Phillips wrote, “Donald Trump is a serial liar, cheater, and philanderer, a six-time declarer of corporate bankruptcy, an instigator of insurrection, and a convicted felon who thrives on portraying himself as a victim.” House Dem urges Kathy Hochul to ‘pardon’ Donald Trump (Pablo Esparza/AP Content Services for OGS, Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

“@GovKathyHochul should pardon him for the good of the country,” he added.

“You think pardoning is stupid?” he wrote in another post. “Making him a martyr over a payment to a porn star is stupid. (Election charges are entirely different.) It’s energizing his base, generating record sums of campaign cash, and will likely result in an electoral boost.”

This year, Phillips launched a primary challenge against Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. After gaining hardly any support in the primaries, he went on to endorse Biden.

A person close to Hochul claimed a pardon was “unlikely,” adding, according to New York Post, “I cannot image a world where she would consider doing this, this makes no sense.”

‘NO ONE is above the law’

On Phillips’ first post, many X users blates him. “Just stop. What’s good for the country is supporting the rule of law and holding people accountable for their crimes, no matter who they are. NO ONE is above the law,” one user wrote. “Oh shut up. You're obviously terrible at politics,” one user said, while another wrote, “Pardon?!?!? He should be in jail.”

“Thank goodness no one cares what you think,” one user said, while another wrote, “He has not shown any remorse or acknowledgement of his many crimes and violation of the public good. No person should be pardoned who so blatantly flaunts their disrespect of the law and of basic morals.” Another said, “And you wonder why no one would vote for you. Sit this one out Skippy.”