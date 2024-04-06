New York Gov Hochul brutally trolled for referring to New Jersey as 'west of Manhattan' in earthquake statement

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was slammed for referring to New Jersey as "west of Manhattan" in her statement after magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit New York and surrounding areas. New York Governor Kathy Hochul was slammed for referring to New Jersey as "west of Manhattan" in her statement after magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit New York and surrounding areas.(AP)

In a post on X on Friday, Hochul wrote: "A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York."

Social media users swiftly chastised the NY Governor for what appeared to be her omission.

Hoop It Up CEO George Daniel pointed out, “It’s called New Jersey. It’s ok to say the name," while former New York legislator Ben Geller quipped: “It was Jersey. It’s okay you can pretend to care about people that don’t live in NYC."

Hitting out at Hochul, New Jersey Monitor editor Terrence T. McDonald asked, “Can NJ impeach NY’s governor?”

NYC officials called out for sending emergency alerts nearly 25 minutes after quake

Meanwhile, netizens targetted New York City officials as it took them nearly 25 minutes to send an emergency alert regarding the earthquake.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake in Lebanon, New Jersey, occurred at approximately 10:23 a.m. and the tremors were immediately felt throughout the tri-state region.

However, New York City officials didn't send out an emergency alert until 10:47 a.m. They issued a Wireless Emergency alert at 11:02 a.m., and some locals reported receiving the alerts even after the noon.

Addressing a news conference on Friday, Zachary Iscol, the director of the city's Office of Emergency Management, clarified that the Adams administration wanted to verify the earthquake before notifying locals.

“We also need to make sure we’re putting out the proper guidance. The 20 minutes is very, very fast for a public notification,” he stated.

Meanwhile, one user wrote on X, "NYC sending out an emergency alert about the earthquake 30 minutes after the earthquake is peak NYC Adams administration."

"Getting an earthquake emergency alert a full 30+ minutes after it happened is the best example of NY government," remarked another X user.

"Look Miss Emergency Alert System, if this had been a bad earthquake, we would have all been dead and/or buried for 40 minutes by the time you got yourself together to send this," a third user chimed in.