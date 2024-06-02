Donald Trump greeted with standing ovation, massive cheers at UFC 302 in New Jersey days after guilty verdict: Watch

Donald Trump was greeted with a staggering standing ovation as he arrived at UFC 302 on Saturday, June 1. This happened just days after the former president was found guilty in his Manhattan trial. Donald Trump greeted with standing ovation, massive cheers at UFC 302 in New Jersey (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Accompanied by UFC President and his friend Dana White, Trump was welcomed at the The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with uproarious cheers. Trump was seen waving a fist to the crowd and shaking hands with dozens of people. He stopped to greet UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan, and then went on to take his ringside seat

“The round of applause he’s getting right now is pretty staggering,” Rogan said on the broadcast.

Trump often attends UFC events and is known to be a huge mixed martial arts fan. White said that their friendship dates back to 20 years. Appearing on Pivot Podcast in 2022, White said of Trump, "He's one of the most stand-up, solid dudes that I have ever met in my life. If he gives you his word, done."

Donald Trump was found guilty days ago

Just two days ago, Trump was convicted by a Manhattan Jury of 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records in a scheme so he could influence the 2016 presidential election. He was found guilty of having paid $130,000 to Michael Cohen, his former “fixer” lawyer, to hand it to porn star Stormy Daniels so she does not speak out about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump. Trump said “we’re fighting for our Constitution,” and has vowed to appeal.

Trump blasted the New York trial as a "scam" and "a rigged trial." He made remarks on illegal immigration and the investigation the House select committee conducted into the January 6, 2021, attack. "I'm willing to do whatever I have to do to save our country and to save our Constitution. I don't mind," he said.