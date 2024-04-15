UFC president Dana White calls Max Holloway's knockout ‘ultimate moment’ | Watch

Max Holloway's knockout victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 has captivated over 10 million viewers, cementing its place as one of the most memorable moments in UFC history. Stepping up a weight class to face Gaethje for the BMF belt, Holloway's performance was nothing short of legendary. Despite entering the bout as the underdog, Holloway dominated much of the fight. File image of Max Holloway.(AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Max Holloway wins hearts with ‘ultimate’ UFC knockout

In the final seconds, Holloway took a bold risk by stepping away from Gaethje to trade blows in the centre of the ring. With just one second left on the clock, Holloway landed an emphatic knockout punch, securing victory and leaving Gaethje stunned on the canvas.

Holloway has made this move previously, most notably in a 2016 victory over Ricardo Lamas, in which he fully established himself. In that bout, however, he did not land a knockout and instead won on points. The moment was met with thunderous applause from fans and incredulous reactions from commentators, including Joe Rogan.

Reflecting on the fight, Holloway expressed gratitude to Gaethje for the opportunity, acknowledging the risk his opponent took in facing him. He also signalled his readiness to take on any challenger in the future, declaring, “Any weight, I'm a gladiator. Whoever is next, sign on the dotted line.”

In a post-fight interview, Holloway didn't mince words about his performance, confidently stating, "That was Fight of the Night and Knockout of the Night bonus baby." He also made it clear that he had his eyes on a substantial payout, calling for a $600,000 bonus to match the magnitude of his achievement.

Holloway also added, “He had so much to lose and nothing to gain for this fight, but he gave it to me for you guys. Raise the roof for him a lot louder, let's get it! I'm him guys!”

UFC President Dana White praised Holloway for his performance, calling it the "ultimate holy s*** moment of all-time."

White enthusiastically said "People ask me what I do for a living... I sell holy s*** moments for a living. That was the ultimate holy s*** moment of all-time. That is why Max Holloway is beloved... and Gaetjhe.