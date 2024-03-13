Mark Coleman: UFC legend ‘battling for life’ after saving parents from devastating fire but his beloved dog…

Mark Coleman, a retired UFC fighter, was airlifted to hospital after he rescued his parents from a devastating house fire in Fremont, Ohio. Mark Coleman is under intensive care as his condition remains critical. This picture has been shared by his daughter on Instagram.(Insta@mocoleman18)

According to his manager Michael DiSabato, Coleman is under intensive care as his condition remains critical.

The fire broke out in kitchen of family's house at 4 am on Tuesday and the former champion was awakened by the barking of the family's dog, Hammer. After receiving an alert from his pet, Coleman immediately came to the aid of his parents.

He first saved his father and then his mother but was unable to evacuate his beloved pet from the burning house. Therefore, he again entered the house but failed in his attempt to save Hammer, who died at the spot.

While he sustained no visible injuries, Coleman suffered extreme smoke inhalation during the rescue.

“UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman was involved in a house fire last night where he saved his father and mother from the blaze. He went back in to save his dog who woke him up, first alerting him of the fire. Coleman passed out in the house whilst saving his dog and was airlifted to hospital after suffering extreme smoke inhalation” MMA Orbit tweeted.

Coleman's daughter recalls the tragic incident, pays tribute to Hammer

Meanwhile, his daughter Morgan Coleman provided an update on her father's health via her Instagram account. Her post was accompanied by a family photo of herself, her father, and sister Mackenzie.

Recalling the awful incident, she described how her father rescued his parents but the family lost their dog in the massive blaze. She informed that her father is "currently battling for his life after this heroic act." She further described her father as a "lifelong fighter" and urged everyone to pray for his recovery during this trying period. In an homage to their beloved pet, she said, "we will miss our sweet Hammer so deeply".

Friends and fans pray for ‘brave hero’ Coleman's recovery

Mark "The Hammer" Coleman was the UFC's first-ever heavyweight champion and received his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

As soon as the news about his hospitalisation surfaced on social media, fans hailed Coleman for his heroic action and said that they are praying for his speedy recovery. His several colleagues and friends also extended their best wishes.

"Prayers for MMA legend Mark Coleman," former fighter Derek Brunson wrote on X.

Presenter Ariel Helwani urged the fans to keep Coleman in their prayers. "A pioneer, inspiration, founding father, and just a sweetheart of a man. You got this," he tweeted.

"I swear to GOD-he's one of the toughest individuals ever created, been through so much a Movie at this point could not give his life work Justice! Please Pray and Share! Life is Precious!" said Wes Sims, Coleman's former teammate and friend.

One of the fans wrote on X, "What a hero!"

“Oh damn that's tough. Sending Mark and his family strength and love,” another added.