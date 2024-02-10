 Firefighters rescue man who jumped into churning waters to save his dog. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Firefighters rescue man who jumped into churning waters to save his dog. Watch

Firefighters rescue man who jumped into churning waters to save his dog. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 10, 2024 11:17 AM IST

“I would do the same without hesitations,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a video of a man who got trapped while trying to save his dog.

A video of firefighters rescuing a man trapped in churning waters was shared on social media. How did the man end up in the perilous situation? He got trapped when he jumped into the water without any hesitation to save his pet dog.

The image shows a man being rescued who got trapped while trying to save his dog. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
The image shows a man being rescued who got trapped while trying to save his dog. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement along with a descriptive caption. “A man leaped into the churning waters of the Pacoima Wash on Monday to save his dog, leading to a dramatic rescue. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were able to rescue the man. The dog got out on his own with minor injuries and the 2 have been reunited! Good news,” reads the caption posted along with the video. In the clip, the rescued man is seen hanging from a helicopter with raging waters flowing beneath him.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Also Read: Dog helps save life of her human who fell through ice on a frozen lake. Watch dramatic rescue

Take a look at the dramatic rescue here:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 6.4 lakh views. The share has also collected nearly 22,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Also Read: Man risks his life to rescue woman, her kid trapped in a sinking car. Watch

What did Instagram users say about this rescue video?

“All I needed to read was that they both made it out,” shared an Instagram user. “Without a doubt, I’d risk my life to save my animals. We’ve rounded up 20+ horses in last minute wildfire evacuation. No one stays behind!” posted another. “I'd jump in to save any animal. Thank goodness they are both ok,” expressed a third. “Good man! I would have done the same! Dogs are the best things on earth!” commented a fourth. “I would do the same without hesitations,” wrote a fifth.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On