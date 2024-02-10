Firefighters rescue man who jumped into churning waters to save his dog. Watch

A video of firefighters rescuing a man trapped in churning waters was shared on social media. How did the man end up in the perilous situation? He got trapped when he jumped into the water without any hesitation to save his pet dog. The image shows a man being rescued who got trapped while trying to save his dog. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement along with a descriptive caption. “A man leaped into the churning waters of the Pacoima Wash on Monday to save his dog, leading to a dramatic rescue. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were able to rescue the man. The dog got out on his own with minor injuries and the 2 have been reunited! Good news,” reads the caption posted along with the video. In the clip, the rescued man is seen hanging from a helicopter with raging waters flowing beneath him.

Take a look at the dramatic rescue here:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 6.4 lakh views. The share has also collected nearly 22,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this rescue video?

“All I needed to read was that they both made it out,” shared an Instagram user. “Without a doubt, I’d risk my life to save my animals. We’ve rounded up 20+ horses in last minute wildfire evacuation. No one stays behind!” posted another. “I'd jump in to save any animal. Thank goodness they are both ok,” expressed a third. “Good man! I would have done the same! Dogs are the best things on earth!” commented a fourth. “I would do the same without hesitations,” wrote a fifth.