Man risks his life to rescue woman, her kid trapped in a sinking car. Watch

A man is being hailed as a hero after he jumped in to rescue a woman and her daughter trapped inside a car in fast-flowing floodwater. As per reports, the man rushed to help after he heard the woman screaming ‘my baby, my baby’ from the trapped car. He smashed the car’s window to bring them both out safely. The image shows a car that was trapped under a bridge. A man rescued a woman and her kid from the car. (X/@dronesWMP)

A video of the incident has been making the rounds on social media. It shows the man, Liam Stych, hanging from the bridge, helping the trapped passengers. Stych’s partner is also heard making a call to the emergency services to notify them about the situation.

"She was saying 'my baby, my baby, please get my baby out of the car'," Stych told the BBC. "I'm a father, I've got kids. It was just instincts, I had to do something," he added.

An individual named Shamim Uddin also witnessed the incident and shared that Stych “just jumped in, he broke the window, took the baby out”. Uddin further added, “He got a rope from his car, tied up the car onto the railing, onto the bridge, and then he took the lady out and he saved both of them.”

Take a look at this rescue video:

The official X handle of West Midlands Police Drones also shared an image. It shows the car securely tied to the bridge. “Local hero in Hall Green entered the flood water and rescued a 3-year-old child and the driver, before securing the vehicle to the bridge to prevent it being washed away,” reads the caption posted along with the picture.

The post prompted people to share varied reactions. An individual asked, “Leaving the vehicle tethered to the bridge is the worst thing he could do! The drag created could bring the bridge down, especially if the flow increases. Bad move! It's a write-off anyway. Glad the driver and child are okay.” To which, the department replied, “The appropriate people were notified of the vehicle immediately to come and ensure the safety of the bridge. It was a means to an end so the two people in the vehicle could be rescued and not be dragged off in the flood waters.”

“This guy deserves recognition. What a legend and so calm about it all. Well done,” praised another. “Give the guy a medal,” joined a third. “Fantastic effort,” wrote a fourth.