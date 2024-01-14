US state trooper dives into freezing Vermont pond to save kid who fell through ice

A video of a US state trooper plunging into the frigid water of a Vermont pond to save a kid was shared online. The incredible clip captures how the trooper risks her life and rushes to help the kid. The 8-year-old girl immediately received medical treatment after rescue and has since made a complete recovery. The image shows a girl after being rescued from an icy pond in Vermont. (Vermont State Police )

Vermont State Police issued a press release to share how Trooper Michelle Archer saved the kid. The kid fell through the ice into a pond when she was playing near the waterbody, located on private property, with her siblings. Turns out, two children fell together and the 80-year-old homeowner managed to save one of them. As the other kid was further away, near the centre of the deep pond, the homeowner called 911 for help.

Archer rushed to the spot and jumped into the near-freezing pond without hesitations to rescue the kid. The girl was taken to the nearest hospital by another state trooper present at the scene.

Initially, the girl’s injuries were thought to be life-threatening but she made a complete recovery and returned home. As for Archer, she didn’t require any medical treatment.

Body-camera video of the rescue was released by the state police. Here’s the video that was shared on Instagram.

How did netizens react to this incident?

The video received tons of comments from people. “Thank you Vermont State Trooper Michelle Archer!” wrote an Instagram user. “She is a brave hero,” posted another. “Wow. Someone get that trooper an award, she did an incredible job,” shared a third.

The police department has recommended Archer and the homeowner for their Lifesaving Award for their heroic conduct in times of crisis.