Watch: Railway cop saves passenger who slipped while trying to board moving Vande Bharat

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable rescued a male passenger at Howrah railway station when the latter slipped while trying to board a moving Vande Bharat Express on Monday. The passenger expressed his gratitude to his saviour, and thanked RPF cops for being kind and helpful(X/ @imurpartha)

The passenger was rushing to catch the Howrah – Puri Vande Bharat Express, which departed from the platform. Thinking the door was open, the man tried to enter the train through the guard's cabin. However, he lost his balance, fell down, and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.

However, the alert RPF officer rushed towards the man and pulled him to safety. The entire incident was recorded by a person who was presented on the platform. The video opens to show the train leaving the platform. Within moments, a person tries to enter the train and loses balance. THE RPF personnel quickly pulls the passenger back to safety.

The alertness and quick actions of RPF policemen have frequently saved the passengers' lives. There are incidents where passengers try to board/de-board a moving train slip and fall with the risk of coming under the wheels of the train.

Earlier in June, a constable rescued a female passenger at Telangana's Begumpet railway station who attempted to board a moving train. However as the train picked up speed, the passenger was at risk of falling into the gap. RPF constable noticed the lady passenger and rushed to help her.

In another incident, in March, an RPF constable Sushil Kumar rescued a passenger to safety when the latter with luggage tried to board a moving train by holding its door at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus but lost balance and got dragged briefly.

The ministry of railways has time and again urged passengers to not board or deboard moving trains as it can be dangerous.