Dog helps save life of her human who fell through ice on a frozen lake. Watch dramatic rescue

A video of a dog playing an active part in the rescue of her human was shared on social media. The clip captures a dog named Ruby helping a cop rescue her human who fell through the ice on a frozen lake. From praising the dog to talking about her love for her human, people posted varied comments. The image shows a dog that saved her human. (Michigan State Police)

According to Michigan State Police, a police officer received a call about a 65-year-old man who ‘fell through the ice in Arbutus Lake in East Bay Township’. The officer rushed to the scene and went out into the ice with a rescue disc. However, he was unable to reach the trapped man, who was on ice with his dog Ruby sitting beside him.

That is when the rescuer called Ruby, and she took the rescue disk back to her human. After that, the cop, along with a firefighter, pulled the man to safety. The man was taken to Munson Medical Center for treatment and later released.

Instagram page WeRateDogs shared a video of the rescue. The clip shows how Ruby helped the rescuer and took the rescue disk to her human.

Take a look at the rescue video:

The video was posted about nine hours ago. Since then, the video has collected close to 80,000 likes. The post has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the brave dog?

“She protecc. That's it. It is the whole line,” posted an Instagram user. “Ruby knew what she needed to do,” added another. “This happened just down the road from me. She’s a hero and her human is safe! Great thinking to Trooper Bennetts, too!” joined a third. “This can never be said enough, we don’t deserve dogs,” shared a fourth. “This happened in my town. So awesome! I couldn’t believe that Ruby wasn’t too scared to run over to a stranger. Dogs are the best,” wrote a fifth.