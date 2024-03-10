Trump attends UFC 299 with daughter Ivanka after blasting Biden over Laken Riley at Georgia rally

Just hours after taking a dig at President Joe Biden, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump attended UFC 299 in Florida. The ex-POTUS sat cageside with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, Saturday night. As he entered alongside UFC president Dana White, he received a standing ovation ahead of the Sean O’Malley – Marlon Vera fight. Former President Donald Trump, left, talks to his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner as they wait for the start of a UFC 299 mixed martial arts bout, early Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)

Donald and Ivanka Trump attend UFC 299

Upon his entry into the Kaseya Centre in Miami, Kid Rock's American Badass was played in the background. After a brief meet and greet, the presumptive GOP nominee sat alongside his daughter and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

As half of the family reunited, Melania Trump apparently snubbed the event. Several videos from Saturday's fight night were shared by UFC content accounts on social media.

Trump's outing comes shortly after his campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, where he called out his rival, Joe Biden, for mispronouncing the name of murdered 22-year-old nursing student, Laken Riley. “He got Laken’s name wrong. Lincoln. Mixing her up with the football coach,” Trump said as he blasted Biden.

“Joe Biden went on television and apologized for calling Laken’s murderer an illegal. Biden should be apologizing for apologizing to this killer,” he continued, per Associated Press.

“He’s got no regret, he’s got no empathy, no compassion, and worst of all, he has no intention of stopping the deadly invasion that stole precious Laken’s beautiful American life,” he added.

Netizens react to the Trumps at UFC fight

Netizens flocked to social media to share their responses over the Trumps being in attendance at the UFC fight. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “The bar I’m at broke into cheers and applause.” One more Trump supporter said, “That is a man of the people,” while another dubbed him “CHAMPION OF THE PEOPLE.” Yet another wrote on the platform, “Florida is Trump country.”