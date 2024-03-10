Joe Biden ‘regrets’ using the word ‘illegal’ to describe Laken Riley's killer: ‘I shouldn’t have…’

Joe Biden has apologised for using the word “illegal” while describing the Venezuelan migrant who murdered Laken Riley, during his State of the Union address. The president, however, did not apologise for calling Riley “Lincoln Riley” twice during the address. Joe Biden has apologised for using the word ‘illegal’ to decribe Laken Riley's killer( REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)

Biden apologised for using the word “illegal” to describe migrants who are actually living illegally in the US during an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart. “I shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented,” he said.

‘We have to control the border’

“And look, when I spoke about the difference between Trump and me, one of the things I talked about in the border was his, the way he talks about vermin, the way he talks about these people polluting the blood. I talked about what I’m not going to do. What I won’t do,” Biden continued.

“I’m not going to treat any, any, any of these people with disrespect. Look, they built the country. The reason our economy is growing. We have to control the border and more orderly flow, but I don’t share his view at all,” he continued. “Look, they built the country. The reason our economy is growing. We have to control the border and more orderly flow, but I don’t share his view at all

“So, you regret using that word?” Capehart asked. “Yes,” replied the president.

During the speech, Biden used the word “illegal” while calling for the passing of a bipartisan border security. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene yelled at him to say Riley’s name, who she added was killed “by an illegal.”

“By an illegal, that’s right,” responded Biden, and then asked how many people are being killed by “legals.”

Jose Antonio Ibarra, was charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping, concealing the death of another and other charges. Police said the incident was a “crime of opportunity.”