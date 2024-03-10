 Joe Biden ‘regrets’ using the word ‘illegal’ to describe Laken Riley's killer - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Joe Biden ‘regrets’ using the word ‘illegal’ to describe Laken Riley's killer: ‘I shouldn’t have…’

Joe Biden ‘regrets’ using the word ‘illegal’ to describe Laken Riley's killer: ‘I shouldn’t have…’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 10, 2024 06:33 AM IST

Joe Biden has apologised for using the word “illegal” while describing the Venezuelan migrant who murdered Laken Riley, during his State of the Union address

Joe Biden has apologised for using the word “illegal” while describing the Venezuelan migrant who murdered Laken Riley, during his State of the Union address. The president, however, did not apologise for calling Riley “Lincoln Riley” twice during the address.

Joe Biden has apologised for using the word ‘illegal’ to decribe Laken Riley's killer( REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)
Joe Biden has apologised for using the word ‘illegal’ to decribe Laken Riley's killer( REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)

Biden apologised for using the word “illegal” to describe migrants who are actually living illegally in the US during an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart. “I shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented,” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘We have to control the border’

“And look, when I spoke about the difference between Trump and me, one of the things I talked about in the border was his, the way he talks about vermin, the way he talks about these people polluting the blood. I talked about what I’m not going to do. What I won’t do,” Biden continued.

“I’m not going to treat any, any, any of these people with disrespect. Look, they built the country. The reason our economy is growing. We have to control the border and more orderly flow, but I don’t share his view at all,” he continued. “Look, they built the country. The reason our economy is growing. We have to control the border and more orderly flow, but I don’t share his view at all

“So, you regret using that word?” Capehart asked. “Yes,” replied the president.

During the speech, Biden used the word “illegal” while calling for the passing of a bipartisan border security. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene yelled at him to say Riley’s name, who she added was killed “by an illegal.”

“By an illegal, that’s right,” responded Biden, and then asked how many people are being killed by “legals.”

Jose Antonio Ibarra, was charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping, concealing the death of another and other charges. Police said the incident was a “crime of opportunity.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On