Donald Trump set to do a ‘Play by Play’ of Joe Biden's State of the Union address: ‘Country to get the TRUTH!’

Former president Donald Trump has said he is set to do a "Play by Play" of president Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address. In a Truth Social Post, Trump wrote, "I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

“I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the [Department of Justice], FBI, [attorney generals], and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!),” Trump added. “We did this once before to tremendous success – Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!” The former president did not clarify what platform the “Play by Play” would take place on.

Last year, Trump made a similar announcement, saying there would be a “Play by Play” of Biden’s address. He said that if the speech was “properly done, and if Joe has just a modestly good night, this speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World’s great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and, of course, the late, great, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill.”

Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

Biden is preparing to deliver the third State of the Union address of his presidency. This gives him an opportunity to highlight his successes. He is also expected to outline the priorities for the future.

Notably, the upcoming address will be the first since he announced his re-election bid last year. He will face Trump, his Republican predecessor, in November’s general election. The two are in a close fight, according to polls.

This year’s State of the Union is scheduled for 9 pm local time on Thursday, March 7 (02:00 GMT on Friday, March 8). It is delivered to a joint session of Congress, meaning members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives will attend the address.