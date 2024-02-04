After South Carolina win Joe Biden says ‘dangerous voices’ are ‘determined to divide our nation’

President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday, January 3. 55 delegates are up for grabs but Biden was expected to win, defeating challengers Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.). President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)

Biden has now opened up, urging his voters to “keep pushing forward” and “finish what we started—together.” “As I said four years ago, this campaign is for everyone who has been knocked down, counted out and left behind. That is still true today. With more than 14 million new jobs and a record 24 straight months—two years—of the unemployment rate under 4%, including a record low unemployment rate for Black Americans, we are leaving no one behind,” Biden wrote on X.

“In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on the path to winning the Presidency,” Biden added. “Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the Presidency again—and making Donald Trump a loser—again.”

Biden was attending a fundraising event in Los Angeles when his victory was announced. He visited the Palmetto state twice last month.

“When I was elected President, I said the days of the backbone of the Democratic Party being at the back of the line were over. That was a promise made and a promise kept. Now, you are First In The Nation,” Biden continued.

“The stakes in this election could not be higher. There are extreme and dangerous voices at work in the country—led by Donald Trump—who are determined to divide our nation and take us backward. We cannot let that happen. We’ve come a long way these past four years—with America now having the strongest economy in the world and among the lowest inflation of any major economy. Let’s keep pushing forward. Let’s finish what we started—together,” he added.

Biden won the New Hampshire’s Democratic primary on January 23, although he was not listed on the ballot. Supporters reportedly wrote his name in.