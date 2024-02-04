Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary, blasts Donald Trump

President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday, January 3. As many as 55 delegates are up for grabs but Biden was expected to win, defeating challengers Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.). U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he attends the opening of the Biden for President campaign office in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., February 3, 2024 (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)(REUTERS)

‘Donald Trump a loser — again’

Biden was attending a fundraising event in Los Angeles when his victory was announced. He later said in a statement, “In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on the path to winning the Presidency. Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the Presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser — again.”

Biden visited the Palmetto state twice last month. “You’ve had my back, and I hope I’ve had yours,” Biden said last weekend, addressing the Sunday lunch crowd at Brookland Baptist Church in Columbia.

Biden stopped at his reelection campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, before heading to the fundraising event on Saturday, making some brief remarks. “This is not just a campaign. This is more of a mission. We cannot, we cannot, we cannot lose this campaign, for the good of the country,” he said.

“I mean that from the bottom of my heart. It’s not about me,” Biden continued. “It’s about the country. And I think everybody knows it and I think it’s beginning to dawn on people.” He added, “The American people get it. They understand what’s going on.”

Republicans dominate South Carolina in the general elections. Jimmy Carter was the last Democratic presidential nominee to win in 1976.

Biden won the New Hampshire’s Democratic primary on January 23, although he was not listed on the ballot. Supporters reportedly wrote his name in.