Melania Trump makes rare appearance at Mar-a-Lago dinner, leaves Hungarian PM and netizens in awe

Amid swirling rumors about their marriage, former first lady Melania Trump was conspicuously absent from Donald Trump's Super Tuesday triumph speech to supporters. Former first lady Melania Trump can be seen walking along with husband Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.(X@PM_ViktorOrban)

Putting all the speculations aside, Melania on Friday night made a rare appearance alongside her husband at a formal dinner reception in Mar-a-Lago, where the former president hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Melania can be seen walking behind Trump and greeting guests and cameras with her beautiful grin.

The former first lady was looking stunning in a startling white pantsuit with a black undershirt and sky-high pointed-toe stilettos. Hungarian PM Orban greeted her with flowers and later posted a video of the exchange on his Instagram handle, calling Melania "pretty woman".

Melania's presence at the formal dinner garnered a lot of reactions on the Internet as she hasn't been spotted with Trump since the beginning of his re-election campaign. In a few interviews, Trump tried to back Melania over her absence from his rallies, stating that Melania is a private person and she is spending more time with their son Barron Trump.

Taking to Instagram, Orbán published several videos, including a shot of the American flag and Trump's photo and his framed Time Magazine cover. He also shared a video of his meeting with Trump and his staff.

In one of the videos, Trump can be heard calling the Hungarian PM “the boss” and "fantastic European leader."

"He's a non-controversial figure because he says, 'This is the way it's going to be,' and that's the end of it. Right? He's the boss," the GOP leader added.

Following this, Orban expressed his gratitude to the ex-US president for organising a grand dinner and also extended his support to Trump for second term in the White House.

"It was a pleasure to visit (ex) President @realDonaldTrump today. We need leaders in the world who are respected and can bring peace. He is one of them! Come back and bring us peace, Mr. President!" he wrote.

Internet reacts over Melania's Mar-a-Lago appearance

Melania's hiatus from the public corresponds with the death of her mother, who breathed her last this January.

Melania confirmed the tragic demise of her mother on X. “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she wrote.

However, her recent absence from Trump's key events and rallies prompted the Internet to ask about her whereabouts and even the hashtag "WhereIsMelania" went viral on X.

The former first lady's presence at Friday dinner with Trump seems to have poured water on all the speculations as netizens hailed Melania as “beautiful lady, both inside and out”.

An X user wrote: “Absolutely beautiful and chic. Melania radiates grace.”

“Beautiful flowers for a beautiful lady, both inside and out,” another added.

Third user wrote, “Playing “Petty Woman ” for Melania as she walks in. Perfect!”

“Trump and Melania-all class!!” one more reacted.