Trump reveals why wife Melania not appearing at his campaign rallies: ‘Her life revolves around…’

Former US President Donald Trump has revealed why his wife Melania is not participating in his 2024 presidential campaign rallies, similar to how First Lady Jill Biden has done for her husband at the moment. Ex-US President Donald Trump walks with former first lady Melania Trump (REUTERS FILE)

Melania Trump has mostly refrained from participating in public events or making remarks regarding the White House race. However, she played a more crucial role during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham during his town hall in South Carolina this week, Trump was asked if his wife would be active on the campaign trail.

Ingraham further mentioned that Melania is “wonderful with children” but a lot of people want to see more of her.

In a response, the GOP frontrunner said: “They love her, I'll tell you. And you know her. She's a very brilliant person. She speaks many languages, the whole thing."

He went on to explain how his wife is paying much of her attention to their 17-year-old son, Barron Trump.

"Her life revolves around that boy, [he's] so important to her," Trump said. "At the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She's raised a lot of money for charity."

Calling Melania a “private person” who loves her country, the onetime real estate mogul said: “[The people] love the fact that she's not out there so much. You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he's not introducing them.”

“If I didn't introduce Melania she'd be very happy about it. She's just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country,” he added.

Melania Trump absent from Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve celebration

Many people have wondered about Melania's disappearance, asking why she seems to have distanced herself from the public eye. The former model's conspicuous absence from a Trump family Christmas card that included her husband, all of his children, and her father fuelled further speculations.

At a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump disclosed the reason behind his wife's absence from his New Year's Eve celebration .He said her mother, Amalija Knavs, had been "very ill." He went on to say that his wife spending time with her mother in a Miami hospital, calling the circumstance "a very tough one." Knavs passed away last month at the age of 78.

According to an average provided by the website FiveThirtyEight, Trump is the Republican front-runner and is now polling at 77.7 percent nationwide. In a poll of 6,321 registered voters conducted between February 17 and 19, Morning Consult reports that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is leading the pack at 41%, while the Republican Party leads at 45%.