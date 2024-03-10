Laken Riley’s mom slams ‘pathetic’ Joe Biden for calling her daughter Lincoln Riley: ‘At least say the right name!’

Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s mother has blasted president Joe Biden for referring to her daughter as Lincoln Riley during the State of Union speech. “Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it [sic] pathetic!” Allyson Phillips wrote on Facebook in response to a comment celebrating the Laken Riley Act, which was recently passed. Laken Riley’s mom has slammed Joe Biden for calling her daughter Lincoln Riley (GoFundMe, AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

‘If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!” she added. Phillips also wrote “Amen!” underneath a comment calling 81-year-old Biden “a disgrace of a president.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Biden’s gaffe

During Biden’s speech, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) was heard yelling, “Say her name!” – referring to Riley. The president quickly snapped back saying, “I know how to say her name.”

“Lincoln — Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal,” he added.

Biden did not apologise for the gaffe. However, he went on to say during an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that he regrets using the word “illegal” to describe Jose Antonio Ibarra, the Venezuelan migrant who attacked and murdered Riley, 22. “I shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented,” he said.

What is the Laken Riley Act?

Introduced by Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., the Laken Riley Act demands that ICE detain illegal immigrants who are charged with local theft or burglary. Collins represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District of Athens, where Riley was murdered.

The bill is an attempt to combat the "illegal crime wave" that Collins said has become rampant due to the ongoing border crisis. He also said Riley’s ruthless murder is a "wakeup call" for America.

The act would "require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue a detainer for illegal aliens who are charged or cited with local theft or burglary. More serious crimes already require ICE to issue detainers but had Athens, GA Police reached out to ICE about Jose Ibarra when he was cited for shoplifting, and ICE issued a detainer and picked him up, Laken Riley would be alive."

Further, individual states will be allowed to take action against the federal government "if an immigration related action harms the state or its citizens."