Donald Trump meets Laken Riley's family before Georgia campaign, blames Biden for her death: ‘That crooked Joe…’

Donald Trump met Laken Riley’s family backstage before he spoke at a rally in Georgia on Saturday, March 9. "I met her beautiful mother and family backstage," Trump told the crowd in Rome. "They said she was like the best. She was always the best to us. They admit that she was the best, and she was the first in her class. She was going to be the best nurse. She was the best nursing student. She was always the best. She was the brightest light in every room, they told me." Donald Trump met Laken Riley's family before his Georgia campaign, blamed Biden for her death (Photo by TANNEN MAURY and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

"She was the whole world to her parents and to her sister and just to the whole family,” the former president added.

‘That crooked Joe created it’

Trump blamed president Joe Biden and his policies for Riley’s death. This comes after Biden said he regrets referring to Riley’s killer, a Venezuelan migrant who came to the country illegally, asd “illegal.” However, he failed to apologise for referring to Laken Riley as Lincoln Riley during his State of the Union address.

"Biden has implemented a formal policy that illegal aliens who intrude into the United States are granted immunity from deportation," Trump said. "Thus, when this monster showed up at our border, he was set free immediately under the program. That crooked Joe created it."

Trump said he was "profoundly honoured" to have Riley’s loved ones at the rally. "They're so incredible," he said. "The hearts of hundreds of thousands and indeed millions and millions of Americans and people worldwide, they're shattered alongside of your beautiful hearts. We share your grief. We share your grief. Thank you, darling. Thank you. Thank you very much. We appreciate it."

Campaigning in Rome, Trump also slammed Biden for his recent comments, saying, “Joe Biden went on television and apologized for calling Laken murderer an illegal. Biden should be apologizing for apologizing to this killer."