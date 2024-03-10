 Donald Trump meets Laken Riley's family in Georgia, blames Biden for her death - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump meets Laken Riley's family before Georgia campaign, blames Biden for her death: ‘That crooked Joe…’

Donald Trump meets Laken Riley's family before Georgia campaign, blames Biden for her death: ‘That crooked Joe…’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 10, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Donald Trump met Laken Riley’s family backstage before he spoke at a rally in Georgia on Saturday, March 9, where he blasted Joe Biden for her death

Donald Trump met Laken Riley’s family backstage before he spoke at a rally in Georgia on Saturday, March 9. "I met her beautiful mother and family backstage," Trump told the crowd in Rome. "They said she was like the best. She was always the best to us. They admit that she was the best, and she was the first in her class. She was going to be the best nurse. She was the best nursing student. She was always the best. She was the brightest light in every room, they told me."

Donald Trump met Laken Riley's family before his Georgia campaign, blamed Biden for her death (Photo by TANNEN MAURY and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)
Donald Trump met Laken Riley's family before his Georgia campaign, blamed Biden for her death (Photo by TANNEN MAURY and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

"She was the whole world to her parents and to her sister and just to the whole family,” the former president added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘That crooked Joe created it’

Trump blamed president Joe Biden and his policies for Riley’s death. This comes after Biden said he regrets referring to Riley’s killer, a Venezuelan migrant who came to the country illegally, asd “illegal.” However, he failed to apologise for referring to Laken Riley as Lincoln Riley during his State of the Union address.

"Biden has implemented a formal policy that illegal aliens who intrude into the United States are granted immunity from deportation," Trump said. "Thus, when this monster showed up at our border, he was set free immediately under the program. That crooked Joe created it."

Trump said he was "profoundly honoured" to have Riley’s loved ones at the rally. "They're so incredible," he said. "The hearts of hundreds of thousands and indeed millions and millions of Americans and people worldwide, they're shattered alongside of your beautiful hearts. We share your grief. We share your grief. Thank you, darling. Thank you. Thank you very much. We appreciate it."

Campaigning in Rome, Trump also slammed Biden for his recent comments, saying, “Joe Biden went on television and apologized for calling Laken murderer an illegal. Biden should be apologizing for apologizing to this killer."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On