Joe Biden jokes about his age in new ad: ‘I’m very young, energetic and handsome’

President Joe Biden is seen joking about his age in a new advertisement for his re-election campaign. “Look, I’m not a young guy. That’s no secret,” Biden says, smiling and looking into the camera. “But here’s the deal: I understand how to get things done for the American people.” Joe Biden jokes about his age in a new ad (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

The 81-year-old president then lists what he accomplished in his first term, including how he handled the pandemic, capped insulin prices for older people, and passed infrastructure legislation. He makes a contrast of his record with that of Donald Trump, accusing him of taking away “the freedom of women to choose” in reproductive matters.

A recent special counsel’s report referred to Biden as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” He has come under the spotlight several times for his gaffes, mixing up names of people, and struggling to recall simple words.

In the recent ad, a voice off-camera asks Biden to do one more take after the announcement that he had approved the message. “Look, I’m very young, energetic and handsome. What the hell am I doing this for?” Mr. Biden then says, with a grin on his face. The screen then goes black.

President Joe Biden’s latest gaffe

Among Biden’s latest gaffes is when he referred to Georgia murder victim Laken Riley as Lincoln Riley during the State of Union speech. After Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) shouted from the audience, “Say her name!”, Biden snapped back, saying “I know how to say her name.”

“Lincoln — Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal,” he added.

While Biden never apologised for the mistake, he later said during an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that he regrets using the word “illegal” to describe Jose Antonio Ibarra, the Venezuelan migrant who killed Riley. “I shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented,” he said.