Pune ring road project receives proposals from 19 bidders

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has received nineteen bids from different companies for the ring road construction of east and west corridors. The total length of east and west ring road is 136 km and the width is about 110 metres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The MSRDC office in a statement said that the work will be completed in five phases.

For the western side, the first phase includes construction of 14 km road, second phase includes 20 km, third phase will cover 14 km, fourth phase will comprise construction of 7.50 km and fifth will include construction of 9.50 km of road construction.

The eastern portion will be completed in four phases viz 11.85 km, 13.80 km,21.20 and 24.50 km respectively.

Tenders had been invited by contractors on January 17. The deadline for submission of tenders was till March 1 and the submitted tenders were opened on March 26.

The land acquisition for the ring road in the western region is almost 80 per cent complete. Eight tunnels, three small bridges, two big bridges and a half a kilometre long bridge across the backwater of Khadakwasla dam will be constructed as part of the project.

The authorities are trying to start the work in five phases simultaneously. The western ring road will pass through Bhor, Haveli, Mulshi and Maval taluka.

The eastern ring road will pass through Maval, Khed, Haveli, Purandar and Bhor taluka.

While the MSRDC has sanctioned ₹10,519 crore for the project, district collector Suhas Diwase during the review meeting said that the administration has received complaints of financial impropriety on the part of officials while acquiring land for the project from farmers and citizens at large.

“With the state government allocating substantial funds for land acquisition of the Ring Road, transparency and accountability in the process are paramount. There is a need to handle the complaints of financial misconduct diligently,” Diwase told the revenue department and land acquisition department officials.