NY Gov Kathy Hochul's former aide Linda Sun's $3.5m home raided by FBI

New York Governor Kathy Hochul's former aide's $3.5 million home was raided by the FBI earlier this week. The federal agents searched Linda Sun's five-bedroom residence located in Manhasset, Long Island. Kathy Hochul's former aide Linda Sun's Long Island residence was raided by FBI earlier this week

Linda Sun's $3.5m Manhasset home searched by FBI

While the agency did not provide any information about why the property was targeted, an FBI spokesperson told Fox News, “The FBI New York conducted court-authorized law enforcement in Manhasset.” The 40-year-old and her husband, Chris Hu, have not been accused of any wrongdoing, nor have any arrests made as part of the raid.

Paul Mauro, a lawyer and Fox News contributor said, “While there is no official accusation and wrongdoing, a judge had to approve this search warrant and searching somebody's house is very intrusive.” “Obviously, there must be some indicia of wrongdoing for the judge to have approved it,” Mauro added.

A search warrant for Sun's home had been obtained by the US Attorney's office in Brooklyn, according to sources per NY Post. The property was surrounded by law enforcement officials at the time of the raid. Property records show that the couple had transferred the residence to a trust back in March, per the outlet.

Prior to serving as one of Hochul's deputy chief of staff, Sun worked in the former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration. As part of Hochul's administration, her work mainly focused on business development, Asian American affairs, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Sun's government roles across the Empire State span 15 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. However, she quit state service last year after allegedly being fired following “evidence of misconduct,” sources told the outlet. Meanwhile, her husband runs a liquor store in Queens.