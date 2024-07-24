North Korea dismisses Donald Trump's claims of friendship with Kim Jong-Un: ‘We don't care’

North Korea has dismissed Donald Trump's claims of friendship with Kim Jong-Un. The former US president said at the Republican National Convention last week that the 40-year-old leader “misses” him. However, the official Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary Wednesday, “We do not care,” in reference to Trump's remarks. Donald Trump boasted about his friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during his Michigan rally on Saturday

North Korea refutes Trump's claims of friendship with Kim

The agency explained that Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, doesn't share similar sentiments as Trump, saying that he “did not bring about any substantial positive change.” KCNA also noted that the country believes US policy to be “hostile,” reported Bloomberg.

During his keynote address at the Milwaukee event, Trump boasted about his friendship with Kim, saying, “I get along with him; he’d like to see me back too. I think he misses me if you want to know.” However, the Korean media commentary said that personal relations and diplomacy should be kept separate.

“Even if any administration takes office in the US, the political climate, which is confused by the infighting of the two parties, does not change and, accordingly, we do not care about this,” KCNA added. The commentary is North Korea's first since Trump's claims about his so-called friendship with the Asian country's Supreme Leader.

The Republican nominee once again brought up the topic during a Michigan rally, where he recalled having a conversation about nuclear weapons with Kim. “It’s a good thing to get along not a bad thing. I used to tell him, ‘why don’t you do something else?’ All he [Kim] wants to do is buy nuclear weapons and make them,” Trump said.

“I said, ‘just relax, chill.’ He got enough. He got so much nuclear weapons,” per Independent. “I said, ‘just relax, lets go to a baseball game, I’ll show you how to baseball.’ We’ll go watch the Yankees,” Trump continued. In 2019, he became the first sitting President of the United States to visit North Korea.