Trump boasts friendship with Kim Jong-Un, says North Korean leader ‘misses’ him

Donald Trump boasted about his friendship with Kim Jong-Un during a Michigan rally on Saturday. The campaigning event marked the former president's first rally since his assassination attempt on July 13. With his newly-named running mate JD Vance by his side, the Republican nominee claimed that the North Korean leader “misses” him. Donald Trump boasted about his friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during his Michigan rally on Saturday

Trump wants to take Kim Jong-Un to a baseball game

As Trump returned to the battleground, he told the massive crowd that he would like to take the Supreme Leader of North Korea to a baseball game. The 78-year-old said that he “got along” well with Kim when he was in office. During his administration in 2019, Trump became the first sitting president of the United States to visit North Korea.

“It’s a good thing to get along not a bad thing. I used to tell him, ‘why don’t you do something else?’ All he [Kim] wants to do is buy nuclear weapons and make them,” Trump recounted, adding, “I said, ‘just relax, chill.’ He got enough. He got so much nuclear weapons,” per Independent. “I said, ‘just relax, lets go to a baseball game, I’ll show you how to baseball.’ We’ll go watch the Yankees,” the ex-POTUS continued.

Trump's remarks come just days after he echoed similar feelings for the North Korean leader at the Republican National Convention. During the GOP event held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the presidential nominee claimed that Kim would like to see him reelected. “I get along with him, he’d like to see me back too. I think he misses me, if you want to know,” Trump said during his keynote address on Thursday.

Despite North Korea being regarded as one of the most repressive countries in the world, Trump has maintained that Kim is a great visionary. “I may be wrong, but I believe that chairman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as president, can make that vision come true,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter in 2019.