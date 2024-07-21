Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: YouTuber's gladiator walk before knockout sparks debate

Jake Paul claimed his victory over Mike Perry with a TKO in the sixth round Saturday night. Although the YouTuber won the highly anticipated bout, his fans were not too pleased with his dramatic entrance into the ring. Paul rode a chariot while dressed in a gladiator costume, prompting netizens to call him a “showman” instead of a boxer. Jake Paul donned a gladiator outfit for his bout with Mike Perry on Saturday(X, formerly Twitter)

Jake Paul sparks debate with dramatic entry

The 27-year-old boxer opted for a Roman Empire-themed entrance for his July 20 bout with Perry. Paul left the 32-year-old battered, knocking him down three times during the fight. With a blood-covered face, Perry lost the fight after the referee declared Paul winner by total knockout in the sixth round.

Ahead of the match, the YouTuber-turned-boxer arrived in a full-blown gladiator outfit and rode a chariot into the ring. Though he drew loud cheers from the audience, netizens weren't too fond of his get-up. Just a few hours before the fight, Paul revealed his costume to fans online in a carousel of images shared on X, formerly Twitter.

“Fear no man. Fear no war. Fear only god who rides with me into battle tonight. I’m his servant sent to show the world what’s possible when you believe. In 4 years I’ve accumulated more skill than a man who’s been fighting for 15. Make no mistake that this is my most dangerous opponent yet, but skills pay the bills and tonight Mike Perry’s rent is due,” Paul captioned the post.

However, his fans didn't seem to reciprocate his emotions as one X user said, “Nice Halloween costume for an 8 year old.” One more user wrote, “Girlie, that skirt is adorable!” while another said, “Bruh what? Are you high or something with this outfit.” “That’s how my 3 year old dresses up with our cybertruck hahah. Maybe you’re joking? If so, this is awesome,” yet another fan quipped.