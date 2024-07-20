Who is Brandon Dale Biggs? YouTuber prophesied Trump assassination attempt months ago: ‘The Lord told me’

Brandon Dale Biggs, a man from Oklahoma, claimed to have seen a vision from God that foresaw the attempted assassination of Donald Trump months ago. Brandon Dale Biggs, who publishes his prophecies on his own YouTube channel, said that God had revealed to him that Trump would win in November and that Jesus would return soon.(YouTube)

On July 13, Trump was shot in the right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service snipers immediately killed 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks.

In a podcast recording that was uploaded to YouTube on March 14, Biggs predicted that Trump will face a bullet and that it would pass by his ear.

“I saw Trump, rising up, and then I saw an attempt on his life,” Biggs told the taping's host, Pastor Steve Cioccolanti.

“This bullet flew by his ear, and it came so close to his head that it busted his eardrum,” he said, mentioning that he saw the vision a few weeks before the taping. The Youtuber went on to say that he witnessed that Trump collapsed to his knees and started worshipping the God.

After coming so near to death, Biggs imagined a born-again Trump who was “really on fire for Jesus.”

He added, “The Lord told me, he said, ‘I am not done with America,’” and hinted at “a new wave of patriotism coming out” that would result in “a red wave coming out of Michigan.”

In his vision, he later saw individuals traveling through Oklahoma with torches on fire, “bringing forth a new patriotism upon this nation.” Biggs continued, “it was being birthed and it just kept spreading, like fire.”

Biggs further discussed the spiritual implications of the approaching solar eclipse during the podcast.

Josh Hawley makes bombshell claims regarding Secret Service

Meanwhile US Sen. Josh Hawley has made shocking allegations about the presence of the Secret Service at Trump rally Pennsylvania. Based on statements from whistleblowers, Hawley said that there were notably fewer Secret Service agents present.

He further claimed that the majority of the rally's security guards weren't even Secret Service agents. He further charged the Department of Homeland Security sent untrained staff members to the event.