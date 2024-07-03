Pennsylvania eatery sues customer who left $3,000 tip on $13 meal– his gesture wasn't as kind as it seemed

A Pennsylvania restaurant reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against a customer after he left a $3,000 tip for a waitress. Kind as the gesture seemed, it was not as simple as the waitress first thought. Pennsylvania eatery sues customer who left $3,000 tip on $13 meal (Pixabay - representational image)

Back in June 2022, the staff at Alfredo’s Cafe in Scranton were shocked to find that Eric Smith, a customer, left this huge tip after coming to the cafe and ordering a stromboli which only cost $13.25. Mariana Lambert, the waitress who served him, became emotional and overwhelmed upon seeing his gesture.

"It really meant a lot to me because everyone's going through stuff. It really touched my heart. I still can't believe it. I'm still in shock," Lambert later said.

However, finding the move obviously unusual and to make sure Smith had not accidentally left the money, Matt Martini of Alfredo's Cafe went to verify the figure and collect additional ID from the customer. Interestingly, Smith had written ‘Tips for Jesus’ on the check.

Martini asked Smith about the note, and it is then that the customer revealed that he had left the tip after being inspired by a social media trend called 'Tips for Jesus.’ He decided to do it after seeing how hospitable Lambert was.

Things took a turn for the worse

Martini tried to make sure the tip was above board, but things only got worse. A few weeks later, the cafe received a letter saying Smith was disputing the charge for the tip.

Zachary Jacobson, a worker at the cafe, recalled, according to Unilad, "We thought somebody was actually trying to do a good thing. And then now we are, what, three months later? Not even, and there's nothing. There's nothing to show for it at this point."

Alfredo's had already given the $3,000 to Lambert. Therefore, the eatery had to repay Smith out of their own pockets. They tried to communicate with Smith on Facebook, but eventually launched a civil lawsuit against him.

"Unfortunately, we had to file charges through the magistrate's office because now we're just out of this money at this point. And he told us to sue him. So that's what we're going to end up doing, I guess,” Jacobson said.

Community members launched a GoFundMe to help Alfredo's raise funds, but the fundraiser was shut down after the business refused to accept cash.