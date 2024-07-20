Jake Paul alleges 'someone's trying to assassinate' him too after Trump incident

Jake Paul got engaged in a brawl with fellow fighter Mike Perry during their face-off at their weigh-in on Friday. The former fighter delivered a tirade against the president of UFC, Dana White, along with other mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. He went on to claim that the UFC president is trying to associate him with the help of the MMA fighters. Jake Paul and Mike Perry square off for their Cruiserweight fight at Amalie Arena on July 19, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Julio Aguilar / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Paul claims he's being ‘assassinated’

Paul’s outburst hit the roof with a shove of Perry during their face-off, after which he appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani on stage at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Paul is a big supporter of Donald Trump, who recently survived an assassination attempt. The fighter made similar claims that Dana and other fighters were “trying to assassinate him” and did not “want him in this sport.” He also made donations to Trump for the upcoming elections and invited him for his fight with Mike Tyson a few months ago.

Paul claimed his assassination and mission from God as he said, “They've been trying to assassinate me. They don't want me in this sport. They hate that I run this sport, but when you try to assassinate a guy like me, it only makes me bigger. I'm on a mission from God, a mission from God, a servant of God to save this sport. And that's exactly what I will keep doing. Keep on winning, keep on fighting.’’

Paul has fought four fighters so far and defeated all of them including Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Ben Askren.

Perry responds that Paul is ‘Going down’

Perry had also competed in the UFC before being a part of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2021.

Words were exchanged before it turned into a full-blown fight, with Jake asking Perry, "Why are you nervous? I can see it in your eyes,” to which Perry replied, “I’m excited.’’

“You can have all this,’’ Perry said. “I want the ring tomorrow. That's all I want,” and Paul replied, “You're going to eat the ring tomorrow. Face first.’’

During the fight at the weigh-in, Perry also shoved Paul back and it took several security guards to pull the two apart from fighting each other. He said, “They working hard to protect him [Paul], bro. But tomorrow night in the ring, when it's just me and him, no protection. He going down."

Referring to the incident on Friday during weigh-in, he said, the guards had to work to bring him back. He pushed through them, moving all that weight of guards. It was like a thousand pounds of pressure, which is called the ‘Platinum Pressure’, and he will bring it to the fight with Paul.