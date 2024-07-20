Prince Harry reveals ‘Royal reason’ behind naming his memoir Spare

Prince Harry revealed the origin of his memoir's name, Spare, which was published last year. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex accepts the Pat Tillman Award onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

This was actually the duke's nickname was actually given to him by his father, King Charles III. Prince Harry described in his memoir how his father reacted to Princess Diana giving birth to a second boy. Harry recounted his father’s words: “Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare - my work is done.”

The Guardian noted that Prince Harry has always been resentful of this nickname, a sentiment he expressed throughout his memoir.

“Harry's resentment of being the 'spare' is the underlying theme of his book, through chapters on his childhood, his schooling, his career as a royal and in the British Army, his relationship with his parents and brother, and his life with Meghan through courtship, wedding and marriage, to their own experience of parenthood,” the UK newspaper giant stated.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made a very ‘inappropriate’ request to Queen Elizabeth II

Royal between Prince Harry and Prince William

In his autobiography, Prince Harry made several controversial allegations about his elder brother, Prince William. Like how the Princess of Wales was not happy with Harry proposing to Meghan Markle to how he assaulted his younger brother during a heated argument.

These revelations have fueled media speculation about the possibility of reconciliation between the royal siblings. Rumors suggest that Prince William, the next in line for the throne, and the reigning monarch have played key roles in limiting Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's public appearances.

Jennie Bond, a former BBC correspondent specializing in royal affairs, discussed Prince William's character in an interview with OK! magazine. She described him as headstrong, stating, “William has always been a strong character. I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute.”

ALSO READ| Harry and Meghan hit with latest blow in ongoing feud with Beckhams; Sussexes left with no…

“He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision. Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it's true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including Andrew and Harry.”