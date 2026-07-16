Trump's address to the nation: Time, how to watch, and what the 'really big news' is
President Donald Trump will address the nation Thursday at 8pm CT/9 pm ET, hinting at a focus on elections.
President Donald Trump will deliver a primetime address on Thursday that he says will include a focus on elections, suggesting he could revisit long-debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.
When and how to watch Trump's speech
Trump is set to make a speech to the nation at 7pm MT/8pm CT (9pm ET) on Thursday, July 16 which he announced on his Truth Social account.
Trump's address will be televised on all major broadcast networks and cable news outlets. It will also be livestreamed on WhiteHouse.gov and on the White House's YouTube page.
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Why is Trump giving this speech
The Republican president has been guarded about what he plans to say in the speech, scheduled as he confronts a collapsing deal to end the war with Iran, as per NPR. When asked for a preview of the speech on Tuesday, Trump said he has “really big news.”
“It doesn't get bigger, because without free and fair elections, you don't have a country,” Trump said in the Oval Office.
He refused to go further, saying he wanted to “save it” for the moment, though he also hinted he would be talking about some of issues. “We'll be discussing other things, too,” Trump said, without elaborating. “It's going to be a very big announcement.”
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Reuters previously reported, citing an unnamed Administration official, that Trump will speak about newly declassified intelligence on investigations into US elections and what the White House claims are risks related to voting machines.
Trump, who lost to Joe Biden in 2020, has repeatedly claimed without evidence that that year's election and other elections in the country have been rigged. The President has continued to promote conspiracy theories even as his own Justice Department, lawsuits, and independent studies have failed to find evidence of significant anomalies, according to TIME.
As per NPR, On Monday, when asked about the speech, Trump repeated baseless claims of voter fraud in the Los Angeles primary race for mayor.
Could Trump also discuss the Iran war?
The President's speech comes as fighting between the United States and Iran has resumed. Trump recently announced the return of a US naval blockade on Iran and a 20 per cent fee on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More