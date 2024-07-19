Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made a very ‘inappropriate’ request to Queen Elizabeth II

Frogmore Cottage, Windsor estate, was a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, the couple had to return the keys last year due to their infrequent visits to the UK. It appears that Frogmore Cottage was not their first choice for a residence following their marriage. The royal couple reportedly made an “inappropriate” request. The Sussexes' original housing choice was not Frogmore Cottage, royal author claims. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Reports indicate that the Sussexes initially hoped to live in Windsor Castle itself. They allegedly requested that living quarters be made available for them within the castle. At the time, only the late Queen and Prince Philip had private apartments in the castle, while others lived elsewhere on the estate.

Back in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties, left their Frogmore Cottage, Windsor estate, and left for the United States. The couple purchased their current £11 million home shortly after making the surprising decision to step back.

The Queen reportedly “politely but firmly suggested” that Prince Harry and Meghan reside in Frogmore Cottage instead.

Now a royal author and historian Hugo Vickers explained it to The Times: “There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things.”

“But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there.”

Before settling on Frogmore Cottage, several other homes in Windsor were considered for the couple. One such residence was Adelaide Cottage, now occupied by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, which they left in 2022 for a four-bedroom home in Windsor.

Property expert suggests the Sussexes should sell their Montecito home and ‘cash in’

Now, earlier this year, several rumours suggested that the Sussexes might be ready to leave their Montecito mansion, which boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, along with a games room, gym, tennis courts, and a tea house.

A property expert, Jonathan Rolande, told the Mirror UK why the royal couple should sell their current home: “One reason Harry and Meghan might be looking to move is to take advantage of the reported rise in value their mansion has accrued.”"

“According to some reports, the value of their home has soared by more than £10m since they moved in. That's entirely possible.”

“But, like here, property markets in the US can rapidly change, so they might think this is the time to make their move and cash in,” he added.

“As well as obviously being a stunning property the home also comes with the wow factor of once being owned by Harry and Meghan. For many this will be a huge selling point and can, itself, add to the value.”