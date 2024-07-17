Meghan Marke feels her new move could be a ‘total disaster’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “feeling pressure” as they continue with their “really happy” lives in the States, four years after stepping down from their royal duties. With the Duke of Sussex dedicating his efforts to the Invictus Games and Meghan gearing up to launch her cooking show on Netflix. What was the ‘turning point’ in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with fans in US? (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan’s upcoming show has reportedly created huge tension in their Montecito home. The show, which has completed filming but has not yet been given a release date, is causing stress for Meghan, and this stress is affecting the duke as well.

A source told Closer, “You can just imagine the kind of pressure it’s putting on her and by extension Harry. If this show flops it will be a total disaster, and she knows it.”

“She’s on tenterhooks waiting for it to come out and the stress it’s causing her is being felt by everyone around her, especially Harry.”

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle finds a new ‘royal rival’ in the market to compete with her American Riviera Orchard

Prince Harry and Meghan are under a lot

A source told OK!, the Duke and Duchess are struggling to cope with the pressures in the USA. The insider disclosed, “This has been such a tough few months for Meghan and Harry and the pressure they are under is a lot to handle, they feel they are constantly under attack.”

“When they first left the royals, they had so much support and that support seems to be dwindling over time and they’re facing more and more criticism. Harry has been really hurt by the backlash over his award nomination and Meghan is still reeling over the Spotify axe as she loved doing that podcast and she knows people want her to fail with her next project so there’s quite a lot of tension in the house at the moment.”

This new cooking show follows the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see if her cooking show will succeed, especially after the couple’s Archetypes podcast was shelved.

However, Prince Harry’s primary concern remains her happiness. The Closer report explained, “Harry certainly isn’t expecting her to create an empire, he loves her no matter what and at the end of the day, he just wants her to be happy.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle break a 64-year Royal tradition like THIS

Sky News Australia presenter Rita Panahi revealed details about the cooking project, saying, “Meghan Markle has just wrapped up filming on a new cooking and home show for Netflix, a show which has yet to receive a formal title or air date, as part of the Sussexes $100m deal and was filmed at a property near their Montecito mansion in Los Angeles.”

Panahi added, “It’s apparently going to focus on the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship and I’ve gotta say, it sounds bloody awful.”