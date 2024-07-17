Meghan Markle finds a new ‘royal rival’ in the market to compete with her American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle is dreaming of being a “lifestyle mogul” with her American Riviera Orchard, but her marketing strategy may have boosted King Charles III's organic food company, Waitrose Duchy Organic. And now she has a new “royal rival” in the market. The Duchess of Sussex's new brand faces competition from the King's own products, but is it a deliberate move? (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

Meghan Markle is trying to be ‘lifestyle mogul’

According to the New Idea report, “She is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul, but now she's competing with a royal rival. She had no idea and now suddenly, as she sees it, there's a glut of his products on the market.”

Meghan is considering addressing the issue directly with King Charles, though Prince Harry is advising against it. “She's one step away from calling Charles about the clash, but Prince Harry is holding her back,” the source added.

Meghan's several A-lister friends, including Victoria Beckham, Chris Jenner, and others, began promoting American Riviera Orchard jam in the spring, leading to a reported increase in sales for Charles' business as consumers await Meghan's products. American Riviera Orchard plans to offer a range of products, including wine, fruit preserves, and dog biscuits.

“The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched. Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained,” a source Us Weekly. This supports the earlier OK! magazine report that claimed American Riviera Orchard had garnered over 600,000 Instagram followers without its products being available to the public. The duchess is “very pleased” with her brands “strong start”, but now she also can smell a royal rumble is approaching.

“[Meghan] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the source added.

Charles doesn't have a ‘petty rivalry’ with Meghan

Speculation arose that Charles might be advancing his company's efforts to counter Meghan’s new brand, but royal commentator Jennie Bond dismissed these rumours. “I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan's products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate,” Bond told OK! UK.

“Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now. The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time, but there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens.”

Bond emphasized that Waitrose Duchy Organic remains one of the largest food brands in the UK and doubted that Charles would engage in such trivial competition. “I really don't think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team,” she stated.

“Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are? So I think it's a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him."