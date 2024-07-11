Meghan Markle is ‘very pleased’ seeing ‘how people enjoying her’ American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle is absolutely “pleased” with American Riviera Orchard's “strong start”, and it is going exactly as planned. Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard launched with strawberry jam. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

The Duchess discreetly announced the launch of her brand in March through an official Instagram account. Notably, she had previously closed her personal social media accounts before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

At the time, it was confirmed that Meghan had filed trademarks for American Riviera Orchard to market items such as cutlery, cookbooks, and jarred foods, per The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

A source told Us Weekly, “The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start.”

“The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched. Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”

The insider added, “[Meghan] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives.”

Celebs are loving Meghan's new strawberry jam

The first product from American Riviera Orchard was a strawberry jam, which Meghan sent out to her celebrity friends, like Victoria Beckham, Kris Jenner, and former Suits co-star and close friend Abigail Spencer.

Kris posted on an Instagram story with the picture of jam: “Thank you @AmericanRivieraOrchard”

“This jam is my jam. A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed. Love you so M,” Spencer posted on Insta.

In June, polo player Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras revealed via his Instagram Story that the brand also offers raspberry jam. Figueras, a close friend of Prince Harry, shared a photo of the raspberry preserves with a heart emoji.

Each jar of jam features the brand's official label, which showcases the name American Riviera Orchard in cursive below a gilded logo. Meghan has also added a personal touch by handwriting the flavour on the label using her calligraphy skills.

Since stepping down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry Harry have embarked on new ventures in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Among their initiatives, they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to create various new projects.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions has already released several projects, including the six-part docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ in December 2022, which chronicles their departure from royal duties.

The Sussexes also produced the "Heart of Invictus" documentary about Harry’s Invictus Games, which premiered in August 2023.