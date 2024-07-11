Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for their "gross" PR tactics as Harry is set to be handed the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The ESPY Award was named after the dead war hero Pat Tillman. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted for ‘looking for any sort of spotlight' even if it comes 'cheaply’ (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Harry being given the award has received massive criticism as many believe the Duke of Sussex is not worthy of it. A petition was also launched, urging ESPN to rethink the decision as Harry had been "involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.”

‘Looking for any sort of spotlight, no matter how cheaply it comes’

Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan has now blasted Harry for accepting the award. "In America, they're laughing stocks. They're covered in American tabloids constantly because it's an incredible story of self-inflicted wound after self-inflicted wound,” she told GB News.

"When you compare these two with the bravery, the courage, the dignity of William and Kate, especially in this very trying time for Kate and King Charles,” she continued. "These two are over here panhandling, looking for any sort of spotlight, no matter how cheaply it comes.”

"It just it all feels very sad and gross. And when we see Harry accept this award, it's going to be another self-inflicted wound,” she added.

A source recently told The Telegraph that the Duke was stunned by the backlash. "Harry’s legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that’s his real passion,” the source said. "This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award."

After the backlash, ESPN released a statement highlighting Harry’s achievements with the Invictus Games. "ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honouring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world,” said the organisation.

"While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” he added.