Prince Harry will accept the Pat Tillman Award despite repeated advice to ‘decline’: Report

Prince Harry will be honoured with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the upcoming ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11. Despite recent rumours suggesting otherwise, according to a Us Weekly report, Prince Harry has no intention of declining the prestigious accolade.

Prince Harry's press office told the outlet that no guidance or statement had been issued regarding his feelings about the award.

Royal Navy Admiral Lord Alan West advised the Duke to “decline” the ESPY award, or it would result in “rather bad publicity.”

Another royal commentator, Michael Cole, warned Prince Harry that his “actions have consequences” and that he should “politely decline” the award while talking with GB News.

The office clarified that any published claims about the Duke's emotions or decisions are purely speculative and baseless.

The award is given to an individual with a notable connection to sports who has exemplified service in a manner reflecting the legacy of the late Pat Tillman. Tillman, a former NFL player turned U.S. Army Ranger, lost his life while serving in Afghanistan in 2004.

The announcement of Prince Harry receiving the award has stirred controversy

Pat Tillman’s own mother, Mary Tillman, expressed her disapproval in an interview with the Daily Mail on June 29. “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she remarked.

However, ESPN stands firm in its decision to honour Prince Harry. The network, along with the support of the Tillman Foundation, highlighted , “ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world.”

Israel Del Toro, a former Air Force master sergeant who was severely injured in Afghanistan in 2005 and awarded the Pat Tillman Award in 2017, told TMZ that Prince Harry is a “worthy recipient.”