Prince Harry urged to ‘politely decline’ ESPY Award as people don't want to ‘see him being booed’

Prince Harry has received a grave warning after he was shocked at the backlash he faced over the Pat Tillman Award for Service that he is set to be handed. Royal commentator Michael Cole has warned Harry that his "actions have consequences." Harry has also been asked to “politely decline the award.” Prince Harry urged to ‘politely decline’ ESPY Award (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)(REUTERS)

"We know that Prince Harry did a great job in setting up the Invictus, meaning unconquered games after he'd seen the warrior games in America,” Cole said on GB News. "We know that he served nobly and valiantly in Afghanistan as a commander of an Apache attack helicopter. Commendations are due there.”

Cole continued, “We know that what's gone on and in America, you know, the late Queen was held in high, high regard. A lot of people have been saying where is the service of Prince Harry? He's turned against his commander-in-chief, his father.”

"He said some very unbalanced and unkind things about the Princess of Wales and indeed his brother. So 68,000 people signed a petition for the award that should be given on Thursday night,” he added.

Controversy around Prince Harry getting the award

Harry will get the award "in honour of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport." However, the decision has created controversy as many believe the Duke of Sussex is not worthy of the honour.

"I would say that he should either politely decline the award because it is so controversial, or he should not accept it in person because we don't want to see him being booed,” Cole said.

The award was named after footballer Pat Tillman, who gave up his career in sports to serve in the military after 9/11. He was later killed in Afghanistan. Even Tilman's mother, Mary, has criticised the decision, saying she was “shocked” that “such a controversial and divisive individual” was getting the award.