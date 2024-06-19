Meghan Markle blasted for ‘inviting comparison’ with Kate Middelton in ‘everything’ she does

A former royal correspondent has blasted Meghan Markle for "inviting comparison" between herself and Kate Middleton. Michael Cole has criticised the Duchess of Sussex for promoting her latest lifestyle products just hours before Kate made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis, at Trooping the Colour. Meghan Markle blasted for ‘inviting comparison’ with Kate Middelton (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)

Nacho Figueras, an Argentinian polo player close to Prince Harry and Meghan, promoted the Duchess’ latest products on Instagram just hours before the event began. Figueras shared images of raspberry jam and dog biscuits, which will be available from Meghan's lifestyle brand – American Riviera Orchard.

‘In everything that Meghan Markle does, she invites a comparison with the Princess of Wales’

Cole told GBN America host Nana Akua that Meghan "invites comparison" with Kate with such moves, something that "doesn't come off very well.” "Kate was a child of a middle-class family. She wasn't trained to be a princess of the royal blood. And she wasn't, of course, ever an actress,” Cole said. "And in everything that Meghan Markle does, she invites a comparison with the Princess of Wales. And I'm afraid in that comparison, Meghan Markle doesn't come off very well."

Akua said that it was "very odd" of Meghan’s friend to launch the products on this day, and suggested that maybe Meghan wanted to "overshadow" Kate's appearance at Trooping the Colour.

"Are they so desperate for cash that they have to come out and bring out a retail line of jams and other things which we can all do without? It's a mystery to me,” Cole stated.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams previously told The Sun that although Harry might have had some regrets about not being able to attend Trooping the Colour, Meghan possibly would not care. The two were snubbed from the annual event for the second time in a row. “I think Meghan would be indifferent to a ceremony like Trooping the Colour quite frankly,” he said.

“I have no idea whether she would or wouldn’t actually watch it, but I don’t think it would mean a great deal to her,” he added. “If it had done, she would have managed to carve a position within the Royal Family where she could have been of use.”