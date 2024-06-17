 Prince Harry feels ‘some regret’ over not being at 2024 Trooping the Colour, but Meghan Markle is… | World News - Hindustan Times
Prince Harry feels 'some regret' over not being at 2024 Trooping the Colour, but Meghan Markle is…

BySumanti Sen
Jun 17, 2024 09:43 AM IST

A royal expert has revealed that Prince Harry regrets not participating in the 2024 Trooping the Colour event, but Meghan Markle feels differently.

A royal expert has revealed that Prince Harry regrets not participating in the 2024 Trooping the Colour event. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were snubbed from the event for the second time in a row. The annual military parade celebrates King Charles’ birthday.

Prince Harry feels ‘some regret’ over not being at 2024 Trooping the Colour, but Meghan Markle feels differently (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)
Prince Harry feels ‘some regret’ over not being at 2024 Trooping the Colour, but Meghan Markle feels differently (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

“I think when it comes to military matters Harry has always taken an interest,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun. “I think that he does unquestionably view the way the break has occurred with the Royal Family. Which, as I say in my opinion, is the fault of the Sussexes.”

“We know they wanted an apology from the Royal Family for the way they were treated when they were senior working members of it. They certainly won’t get that. But I do think there will be a certain amount of regret,” he added.

Fitzwilliams noted that “military has been a very important part” of the Duke of Sussex’s life, who completed two tours in Afghanistan. While one of the tours was from 2007 to 2008, the other was from 2012 to 2013.

“I would have thought it only natural that he would have had a feeling of some regret [not being at Trooping the Colour],” Fitzwilliams said.

‘I think Meghan would be indifferent’

Of Meghan, the royal commentator said, “I think Meghan would be indifferent to a ceremony like Trooping the Colour quite frankly.”

“I have no idea whether she would or wouldn’t actually watch it, but I don’t think it would mean a great deal to her,” he added. “If it had done, she would have managed to carve a position within the Royal Family where she could have been of use.”

The event in London was attended by Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis on Saturday, June 15.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

World News
