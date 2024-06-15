Kate Middleton wears ‘extraordinary’ white dress with symbolic brooch for Trooping the Colour; Here's why

Kate Middleton stepped out on Saturday to attend King Charles' birthday celebrations in an 'extraordinary' outfit. She looked stunning in her first royal appearance of 2024, alongside Prince William and their three kids. Kate Middleton was sported in the same dress she wore to attended King Charles' coronation in May 2023.(Getty)

For Trooping the Colour, The Princess of Wales chose to wear Jenny Packham's white dress with black detailing. She accessorised the look with a matching black and white hat by Philip Treacey, white stilettoes, and a black purse. In homage to her role as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, Kate accessorized the dress with an Irish Guards brooch.

Kate was seen in the same dress that she wore to attended King Charles' coronation in May 2023.

Ellie Costello, the host of GB News, praised the Princess's color selection while talking about her ensemble and called her comeback to the royal limelight "extraordinary."

British journalist Andrew Pierce reacted when the Wales family got out of the royal carriage, saying, “And there she is, the Princess of Wales. White shoes, white outfit, fabulous hat. She looks slim, but she's always slim.”

Andrew complimented Kate on her decision to dress in white for the event, stating that she "wants to be seen" on her poignant comeback to the public eye.

"She was wearing white to make sure she's seen. And that was the Queen's maxim, wasn't it? Visibility," he noted.

Stressing that the Royal Family is about visibility, Andrew mentioned that it is “wonderful to see the family together.”

Kate Middleton arriving at Horse Guards Parade for the procession (REUTERS)

Kate and her daughter coordinated color of their outfits

In a heartwarming mother-daughter tribute, Kate and Princess Charlotte coordinated the color of their outfits to attend the Royal event with a nautical theme.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla was spotted waving from a separate carriage with the King. She wore a dress from Anna Valentine and a hat designed by Philip Treacy. The Queen accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and her military brooch from the Grenadier Guards.

Kate's issue major update on her health and comeback to royal duties

Kate's royal appearance comes after she acknowledged in a heartfelt statement on Friday that she experiences highs and lows while undergoing “preventative chemotherapy”

The Princess acknowledged that she is “not out of the woods yet”, but said that she has resumed light responsibilities and will assist her three children with their studies when she is well enough.

Kate expressed her profound gratitude to the public for their support, saying she was "blown away" by the "kind messages" that had "made a world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

Kate has participated in Trooping the Colour every year since exchanging vowsPrince William in 2011, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, when the event was canceled owing to the Covid epidemic.