Prince William's adorable reaction to Kate Middleton's return for Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton is soon to make a royal duty comeback, as the Princess herself announced her first public appearance in months. The last time we saw the Princess live was in a recorded video message where she opened up about her cancer battle. Now, she has confirmed that she will attend the Trooping the Colour parade, despite multiple reports suggesting she might not appear for the rest of the year. Amid this, Prince William had a touching reaction to finally seeing his wife return to her duties, which he had been juggling alone for the past few months.

Prince William reacts to Kate Middleton’s return

Kate, who has been living privately at Windsor with her kids, mother, and husband, released a statement on June 14, speaking of the good and bad days while battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. She spoke about making progress, but also about the challenges one faces while going through such a tough phase. “On those bad days, you feel weak and tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Although Kensington Palace has stated that the Princess of Wales might withdraw from the event at the last minute if necessary due to health concerns, the declaration has been commended by British authorities, particularly the Prince of Wales. In a formal statement, the Palace revealed that he fully supports his wife's return and his commitment to remain a dedicated father as she slowly takes on her royal responsibilities again.

"The Prince is pleased to see The Princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement as per The Mirror. “He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children while continuing to undertake his public duties,” they continued.

Kate Middleton announces to attend Trooping the Colour parade

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family,” Princess Catherine stated in her new statement, expressing her hope “to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman told the Post that Kate personally informed the King of her intention to attend the big day. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony that celebrates the official birthday of the British monarch (at present, it is King Charles III) and has been a longstanding custom for almost 270 years.

“His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day,” the insider told the outlet. Moreover, Kate was given the title of honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in the previous year.